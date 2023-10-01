Islanders top defensive pair still hasn’t played together in preseason

If the Islanders are planning to start the season with Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock as their top pair, then they will do so relying on residual chemistry. If the Islanders are planning to start the season with Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock in place as their top pair, as per usual, then they will do so relying on residual chemistry built up from years of playing together.

Because at roughly the halfway point of the preseason, Pelech and Pulock have not yet been paired together on the ice. And as the Islanders rolled out a veteran-laden group for Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Rangers — including six of the seven defensemen likely to be on the opening night roster — it was Pelech with Noah Dobson and Pulock with Alexander Romanov.

That is a configuration the Islanders used regularly late last season, with Pelech able to give some defensive cover to Dobson and Romanov gaining some needed comfortability alongside Pulock. But going away from the Pelech-Pulock pair that was considered one of the best in the league not too long ago still represents something significant if coach Lane Lambert does indeed follow that path. headtopics.com

