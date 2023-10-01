Is your college kid too far away to parent? Some are hiring professionals to step in as second moms

A Missouri mom is stepping in as a second, professional mother for college students living far from their families, giving parents peace of mind as she provides paid services ranging from delivering sweet treats to assembling dorm room furniture.

PROFESSIONAL MOMS ARE STEPPING IN TO PROVIDE MOTHERLY SERVICES FOR DISTANT COLLEGE KIDS. WATCH:Nationwide concierge services have popped up offering peace of mind to parents and college students. The professionals offer a variety of services, including ironing sheets and decorating dorm rooms, giving rides to the airport and delivering packages or home-cooked meals, reported.

Concierge services for college students far from home have popped up nationwide. The services intend to provide peace for parents knowing that a mother figure is around to support their young adult while they are off at college."We're going to give them the best possible resources that we have here in town," she continued."We don't replace moms. We just support their moms when they need the support."mother of three

"When you're far away, you feel helpless," Mindy Horwitz, founder of mindyKNOWS, told Fox News."When you have a local mom or a team of local moms, it doesn't."

"We are there to help reduce the stress from parents who are trying to help their kids from afar," Horwitz said."There's no hard stop to parenting when our kids go to school."

, started mindyKNOWS in 2019 after her son started college locally. She noticed other parents' stress trying to provide for their young adults from afar.

"I was lucky enough to be in town," Horwitz said."Every day … they'd ask where to get a birthday cake for their student or where to get chicken soup if their student was sick. It occurred to me that as local parents here in St. Louis, we had an opportunity to help."

The local moms with mindyKNOWS will sometimes drop off care packages for their college students.MindyKNOWS offers well-connected moms to work with families and provide services based on their needs. The so-called second moms might pick up prescriptions, assemble furniture or offer advice parents on the best local doctors, restaurants and hair salons.

"I tell the students that it's like they have a really nice aunt … somebody who's just there," Horwitz said."They don't have to feel guilty. If they need something, they can ask."

COLLEGE STUDENT BLAMES PARENTS FOR HIS SHORT STATURE AND HIS ‘INABILITY TO DATE’: ‘MY MOM STARTED CRYING’

Horwitz, a Missouri mom of three, started her company called mindyKNOWS in 2019 after noticing the need for parents to have someone close to their young adults when they are far away at college. She provides a variety of services for students, including medicine pickup and furniture assembly.Horwitz uses her local connections to help in dire situations, including texting a police officer to get her student's medication during a blizzard. She also helped three get situated after a fire in their apartment building displaced them for the night. She bought them toothpaste and deodorant and even brought over her puppies to cheer them up.

"I do not like to say no," to any request, Horwitz said."When a need comes in, I really am going to give it my best shot to help meet what the need is."

MindyKNOWS started at Washington University in St. Louis but has since expanded to three more schools nationwide. It offers a monthly option for around $49 dollars based on location, but also has packages for the semester, a year and four years.