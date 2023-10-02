| Is Xi Jinping all-powerful or weak? Depends on whom you ask.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Premier Li Qiang, center right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)investigation for corruptionrolling upheavalat the top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party can mean only one thing. The problem is that the community of outside analysts known as China-watchers can’t quite agree on which one thing it is. (That is, if it can’t bethings. See the two possible analyses below.

at the top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party can mean only one thing. The problem is that the community of outside analysts known as China-watchers can’t quite agree on which one thing it is. (That is, if it can’t bethings. See the two possible analyses below.)in the party and the military as he tightens his control over the armed forces. He is making moves to modernize the PLA to prepare for an eventual attack against Taiwan. And he is acting swiftly and decisively, unafraid to sack even protégés he only recently promoted.and paranoid leader who has stumbled out of the blocks from the start of his third five-year term. After overseeing a chaotic rollback of his strict “zero covid” policy, and presiding overhe has been forced to sack protégés who he himself promoted. The turmoil has led to doubts about his judgment, and he might not be able toThose two analyses appear contradictory.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Is deepfake pornography illegal? It depends.Creating fake face-swapping porn is easier than ever. And U.S. federal law is failing to stop it.

Will Companies Keep Their Pandemic-Era Gains? It Depends.As retailers look for signals as to when consumer spending will normalize postpandemic, macro pressures complicate the picture.

Whether you can stay anonymous after winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot depends on where you bought the ticketState laws determine the rules regarding anonymity for winners. These 17 states allow you to not reveal your identity publicly.

If Xi Jinping’s Hong Kong goons don’t ease up and free Jimmy Lai, China’s economy faces even rougher watersThe show trial of Lai, 75, for supposed national-security crimes was to start last week, Sept. 25, but Hong Kong authorities already kicked it back to December.

Natural resources defense council (nrdc) on Common Dreams's siteNRDC works to safeguard the earth--its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends. We combine the power of more than three million members and online activists with the expertise of some 700 scientists, lawyers, and policy advocates across the globe to ensure the rights of all people to the air, the water, and the wild.

Yes, Biden should meet Xi at APEC summitInterest is growing as to whether or not Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Nov. 14. But if Xi does attend, President Joe Biden should meet with him.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Premier Li Qiang, center right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)investigation for corruptionrolling upheaval

at the top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party can mean only one thing. The problem is that the community of outside analysts known as China-watchers can’t quite agree on which one thing it is. (That is, if it can’t bethings. See the two possible analyses below.)in the party and the military as he tightens his control over the armed forces. He is making moves to modernize the PLA to prepare for an eventual attack against Taiwan. And he is acting swiftly and decisively, unafraid to sack even protégés he only recently promoted.and paranoid leader who has stumbled out of the blocks from the start of his third five-year term. After overseeing a chaotic rollback of his strict “zero covid” policy, and presiding overhe has been forced to sack protégés who he himself promoted. The turmoil has led to doubts about his judgment, and he might not be able toThose two analyses appear contradictory. Is Xi strong and taking firmer control of the PLA? Or is he weakened, chastened, frightened of his own military and in danger of losing his grip?more than 120 countries

, its politics remain an opaque black box. Factional power struggles, if they really exist, can be discerned only from scrutinizing photographs or counting personnel references in China’s tightly controlled state media. And top officials with outward-facing portfolios, who regularly attend overseas conferences and interact with foreign dignitaries, can suddenly disappear without a trace and with no official explanation.It hasn’t helped that routine visits to China by scholars, policymakers and researchers largely dried up during three years of the country’s self-imposed covid-19 pandemic isolation, and have onlypublished by the Tokyo-based Nikkei Asia news service. According to the report, Xi stayed away from the Group of 20 summit in India because he had just received an embarrassing dressing-down from party elders at the annual Communist elite summer getaway at the seaside resort of Beidaihe.

According to the Nikkei Asia analysis, one party elder, an 84-year-old former vice president, delivered the message that the party could not stand much more turmoil. Xi, according to the report, expressed frustration to his aides and skipped the G-20 summit to avoid losing more face.: “There’s no way to confirm it. And I’m befuddled why people think that there might be a shred of truth in it.”

But is it possible that both views can merge? Can Xi be both at the peak of his power, but also seemingly weaker?a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. “Objectively speaking, Xi is not doing well,” Pei wrote in an email, citing the slumping economy, the pressure from the U.S. tariffs and a widespread perception among China’s elite that Xi has misstepped. “But in terms of his control of the levers of power, he remains unassailable.”

“He is not acting out of strength, but out of insecurity,” Pei wrote. “You can have a leader who faces no real threat but nevertheless behaves as if he is in danger.”Other analysts said the purge at the Rocket Force, which also controls China’s conventional missiles, might suggest Xi is frustrated that corruption in the procurement process has left the PLA unprepared and ill-equipped to eventually make a move to take Taiwan, his top goal for his tenure, or to challenge U.S. Navy ships in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea.

So does a strengthened Xi, secure in power likely for another decade and surrounded by loyalists, pose a greater danger of launching a military adventure to retake Taiwan? Or does a weakened Xi — dealing with a shrinking economy and a restive youth population and surrounded byFour takeaways from the Commanders’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles

Matthew Phillips, Hardy Haman Aktell step forward as Caps fall in Detroit