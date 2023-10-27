Is 'Wind River' Based on a True Story?

The Big Picture It is fair to say that Taylor Sheridan is obsessed with violence in his artistry but in a way that questions the purpose of the violence itself.

The Guardian reports that one in three Indigenous American and Alaska Native women have been raped – more than twice the average for white women and probably an undercount given gaps in data collection. According to a report by CBS News, the number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in California is shocking. It is on this basis that Sheridan's Wind River is so relatable.

In the film, you can see how Sheridan's personal experiences are reflected. When the FBI's Jane investigating the murder is given a report that states that the dead teenager died as a result of freezing, she asks the pathologist to change the cause to show that it was a homicide so that she can be allowed to pursue the case as federal officers can only take part in homicide cases. Sheridan is driving a message home that something has to be done about the bickering for responsibility. headtopics.com

'Wind River' Crew and Cast Experienced Firsthand Some of Indigenous Americans' Challenges While rape, disappearance without a trace, and unresolved homicides rank highly in Wind River's challenges facing Indigenous American communities, one less prominent problem the film highlights is the tricky landscape that the community inhabits and the inadequate resources allocated to deal with it.

Taylor Sheridan Had More Artistic Freedom Making 'Wind River' Close Being an indie film, Wind River provided Sheridan with more artistic freedom. As a writer-director, it was a welcome challenge to tell his story. Sheridan has said that he had total control over the script, the structure of the film which slow-burns to its explosion toward the end, and the choices of the scenes in the film. headtopics.com

