Is Vision Quest Canceled? Disappointing Rumors Sparked By WandaVision Spinoff Update

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Vision Quest, the WandaVision spinoff show that is set to delve into the mysterious character of White Vision, may be canceled according to a disappointing MCU update discovered online. Following his bombastic debut in WandaVision, there have been many questions swirling around White Vision, the nature of his identity, and just how heavily he will be involved in the MCU going forward.

In a post via Twitter/X, the Scarlet Witch Updates profile (via ScarletWitchUpd) shared some concerning screenshots of Vision Quest creator Jac Schaeffer's WGA profile as well as that of Eileen Shim, one of the show's writers. In both screenshots, it appears as though Vision Quest has been removed from their profiles, begging the question of why.

Their involvement in the other WandaVision spinoff show, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has also been altered to reflect the Agatha Harkness show's new title, which indicates that their profiles are completely up-to-date. Needless to say, this does not bode well for the fate of Vision Quest. Where Could White Vision Return In The MCU If Vision Quest Is Canceled? The good news is that White Vision is very unlikely to fade into obscurity, even if his solo series has been canceled.

Read more:

screenrant »

Rockies Journal: Nolan Jones is most valuable, Kris Bryant most disappointingIt’s not easy to dish out awards for the 2023 Rockies, given that they own the worst record in franchise history and lost 100 games for the first time. But I’ll give it my best shot.

The worst GPUs of all time: loud, disappointing, innovativeSome graphics cards are worse than others, but you haven't seen the true definition of 'flop' before you've seen these five GPUs.

Buck Showalter will not return as Mets manager after disappointing 2023The Mets will be making a managerial change under new president of baseball operations David Stearns after a massively disappointing season in New York.

Buck Showalter will not return as New York Mets manager following disappointing seasonBuck Showalter was fired as New York Mets manager after baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer.

Padres finish 82-80, close disappointing season with second extra innings winJurickson Profar had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th, leading the San Diego Padres over the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to complete their season with a sweep after missing the playoffs. Profar singled off Declan Cronin (0-1) to score automatic runner José Azocar to put the Padres ahead in the 11th. Rich Hill…

Aaron Boone reveals parting message to Yankees after finishing disappointing seasonYankees manager Aaron Boone unveiled what he told his players following a loss to the Royals on Sunday afternoon in Game 162.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Vision Quest, the WandaVision spinoff show that is set to delve into the mysterious character of White Vision, may be canceled according to a disappointing MCU update discovered online. Following his bombastic debut in WandaVision, there have been many questions swirling around White Vision, the nature of his identity, and just how heavily he will be involved in the MCU going forward. All of this was expected to be explored in the upcoming Vision Quest - but that may no longer be the case, as a clue has emerged suggesting that the whole project has been scrapped.

In a post via Twitter/X, the Scarlet Witch Updates profile (via ScarletWitchUpd) shared some concerning screenshots of Vision Quest creator Jac Schaeffer's WGA profile as well as that of Eileen Shim, one of the show's writers. In both screenshots, it appears as though Vision Quest has been removed from their profiles, begging the question of why.

Their involvement in the other WandaVision spinoff show, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has also been altered to reflect the Agatha Harkness show's new title, which indicates that their profiles are completely up-to-date. Needless to say, this does not bode well for the fate of Vision Quest. Where Could White Vision Return In The MCU If Vision Quest Is Canceled? The good news is that White Vision is very unlikely to fade into obscurity, even if his solo series has been canceled. Certain Vision Quest fan theories, for example, suggest that White Vision could make an appearance in the upcoming Armor Wars movie, given his origin story is so closely tied to Tony Stark. This does look less likely, however, if Vision Quest is canceled, as the time that would have been spent fleshing out White Vision's character, including whether his identity is the same as original Vision, would only bog down the central plot of the movie - which was itself originally conceived as a series.

One appearance that is decidedly more likely, however, is Vision's appearance in either or both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars - though these are disappointingly a long way off. It is difficult to make a connection between Vision and any other upcoming MCU project that has been confirmed, however, especially if White Vision isn't given the chance to create a new synthezoid family as in the original Vision Quest storyline. This could mean that, short of an Armor Wars appearance, White Vision may be put on the back burner for the foreseeable future.