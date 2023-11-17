Is Tumblr Really Dead? A Look at Its Ongoing Transformation

In 2020, I wrote that “reports of Tumblr’s death have been greatly exaggerated.” An infamous ban on adult content in 2018 had sent users fleeing the platform, but it continued to be a safe haven for artists, fandoms, and users seeking a non-algorithmic alternative to social media. Now, almost four years later, it’s undergoing another transformation. And its death might have been prematurely proclaimed again.

Tumblr’s palpable influence on culture has waned since its soft-grunge, Superwholock heyday, but millions of users are using it every single day. Caroline Ellison’s rationalist Tumblr (archived here) documented her crypto-trading, effective altruist lifestyle, and provided food for analysis for dozens of think pieces. Memes like “gaslight gatekeep girlboss” and Goncharov got their start on Tumblr and spread quickly across the social web, and nostalgia for Tumblr has never been more prevalent on TikTok. Some of Tumblr’s new user base might be attributed to new ownership. In 2019, its owner Verizon sold it to WordPres

United States Headlines Read more: VERGE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.