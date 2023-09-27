Is Three Day Millionaire Based On A True Story?

What parts of Three Day Millionaire are true? Though the movie received mostly mixed reviews from an abundance of critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), the cast was given high marks for their honest and hilarious performances.

The streaming-exclusive British heist film Three Day Millionaire has a surprising connection to real life and its setting of the port town of Grimsby in England. Released in 2022, the Jack Spring-directed black comedy follows a gang of out-of-work fishers who concoct a daring heist in order to save their quickly deteriorating way of life. Reminiscent of comedies like The Full Monty but with a bit more edge, Three Day Millionaire combines the excitement of classic heist films with a distinctly British sense of humor that is often droll and cheeky simultaneously.

Though the movie received mostly mixed reviews from an abundance of critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), the cast was given high marks for their honest and hilarious performances. Taking a page from other excellent heist films, Three Day Millionaire is special because of the stakes behind the story, which makes it more accessible to the average viewer. The stark environs also make for a visually interesting display, and the entire plot has a sense of realism that is usually lost in most big-budget heist movies. With all that in mind, many were left wondering how much of Three Day Millionaire was actually a true story, and what was made up.Three Day Millionaire Is Not Based On A True Story (Entirely) Though it was arguably the most exciting part of the movie, the heist portion of Three Day Millionaire was entirely dreamed up for the film. However, the backstory to the plot is completely real and incorporates the actual crash of Grimsby's fishing industry. Like in the movie, nearly all of Grimsby's fishing trawlers ceased operation in 2017 (via Grimsby Telegraph) which essentially killed the business that the town was known for. It put many people out of work, which led to the economic conditions seen in the film. No one was desperate enough to plan a heist, but it certainly put a strain on the town.

Another piece of the film drawn from real life is the title itself, which is an actual phrase used by people who worked and fished in Grimsby. According to the BBC, the term was coined in the 1950s and described the life of fishers who spent weeks out on the sea before returning to land to spend all their hard-earned money in just a few days. In Three Day Millionaire, the heroes are shown keeping that tradition alive, and it serves as the heart and inspiration for the story itself.

Three Day Millionaire's Happy Ending Really Happened In Three Day Millionaire, the dastardly Mr. Barr (Colm Meaney) decides to invest his fortune back in the town of Grimsby by building a seafood processing plant and wind turbine production. That detail is also based on some facts as well, as Grimsby's economy was given a shot in the arm with the opening of a fish processing plant, and the world's largest offshore wind farm (via CBS News). Setting an example for the rest of the world, Grimsby has been able to pivot its struggling economy through investments in new technology, and the fish packing plant is also a nod to their heritage and roots.