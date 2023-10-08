Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Columbus Day Trading Hours.

The holiday, which falls on Oct. 9 this year and is observed annually on the second Monday of October, comes after a rocky week for the stock market. Bond yields rose to highs not seen since the early 2000s amid concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to be hawkish and raise interest rates later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ultimately ended the week 0.3% lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, however, moved 0.5% and 1.6% higher, respectively.Is the Stock Market Open on Columbus Day 2023? While Columbus Day is a federal holiday, it does not impact the stock market’s hours of operations.

Are Post Offices and Schools Open Today? The United States Postal Service and all other federal government offices will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. Some schools will also be shut. However, the Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed: Canada celebrates its Thanksgiving holiday on the second Monday of October. headtopics.com

The holiday is also controversial and has drawn scrutiny. Columbus imposed forced labor on Indigenous peoples in the areas he explored—and the recognition of his mistreatment led some states to stop celebrating Columbus Day and instead honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Our country was conceived on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people — a promise that, despite the extraordinary progress we have made through the years, we have never fully lived up to,” he said in a proclamation at the time. headtopics.com

