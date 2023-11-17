Is the Smart Fortwo a Good Used Buy?

Britain’s roads are becoming more and more congested, but our cars have been getting bigger. The answer, according to, is that we all ought to drive smaller ones. Now in its third generation, the Smart Fortwo is one of the few cars that can claim to be truly small. At less than 2.7 metres in length, it should be ideal for urban commuters. But, does the whole package make sense as a good used buy? As previously stated, the Smart Fortwo has few peers that directly compete with it.

But since it is billed as a stylish, premium city car, the Fortwo is up against the cute retro looks of the The Fortwo can be had with either petrol or electric powertrains. The base 1.0-litre 71bhp engine is fine for keeping up with traffic in town. If you want a bit more performance, there’s the turbocharged 0.9-litre with 89bhp or if you must have the fastest version, then you can have a Brabus badged version with 109bhp. There’s even an electric version for the environmentally consciou





Read more: WHATCAR » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DİGİTALTRENDS: Can smart plugs be used outside?Smart plugs are a great way to control exterior lights and decorations, but not all of them can be used outside. Here's what to know before using them outdoors.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: The First Smart Glasses You’ll WantThe next iteration of Meta and Ray-Ban's smart glasses collaboration takes a big leap forward to make the first pair of smart glasses that feel viable.

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: Huge smart lighting sale gets you a smart bulb from $8If you'd like to upgrade your home with some smart lighting, this massive sale on smart lights from Best Buy will snag you some great deals.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

CARSCOOP: Finally, Some Good News: Used Cars And EVs Becoming More AffordableRising incomes and falling prices made EVs more affordable than they had been in months in September, but new cars are still too expensive for the average buyer

Source: Carscoop | Read more »

INSİDEEVS: Good Deals To He Had On Used E-Bikes Through Trek’s Red Barn RefreshTrek has announced its Red Barn Refresh program where you can trade in your used Trek bike for shop credit and browse certified used bikes.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more »

INSİDEEVS: Good Deals To He Had On Used E-Bikes Through Trek’s Red Barn RefreshTrek has announced its Red Barn Refresh program where you can trade in your used Trek bike for shop credit and browse certified used bikes.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more »