Is the House of Representatives an institution or a platform?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leaves the U.S. Capitol after U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted form his position, October 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy was removed by a motion to vacate, an effort led by a handful of conservative members of his own party, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).for Congress because it was boring.

Who wants to sit around in committee meetings listening to people drone on about policy matters, and why would anyone want to travel back and forth every week to, anyway? People did it out of a sense of duty or a call to public service. Others saw the potential of power.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spends the bulk of her time emoting on social media, saying insipid things on television (such as recently blaming sanctions on the Venezuelan migration crisis instead of the despotic regime of President Nicolas Maduro), and then complains about getting criticized and engages in a victim complex by saying she’s getting “harassed. headtopics.com

All of it is one giant feedback loop. Gaetz doesn’t care about the debt. He doesn’t care about spending. If he did, he’d spend more time with tax experts, entitlement experts, and budget experts, figuring out a way to avoid a fiscal catastrophe. But doing so would require actual work. Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t care about immigrants or the border.

The dysfunction in Congress, particularly in the House, where most legislation gets drafted in the speaker’s office and not committees, makes it alluring for people who would rather use the institution as a platform to raise their profiles, resulting in social media engagement and television coverage. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, all it does is create a legislative body that is more divided and much more partisan, making it difficult to get any real legislative achievements. Gaetz criticized McCarthy for not using individual appropriations bills to pass a budget, but he did.

