Is the Biden administration trying to destroy the dollar? Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2024, in Washington. Yellen is offering her strongest public support yet for the idea of liquidating roughly $300 billion in frozen Russia n Central …Confidence in Western financial markets has already been shaken enough by the 20% devaluation of the dollar over the last few years.

But now the European Commission wants to hand Ukraine $300 billion seized from Russia. Doing so likely would sound the death knell for the dollar and eventually the euro. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has worked for literally decades to undermine the strength of the dollar, recently urged world leaders to take this disastrous step of outright theft. But financial leaders worldwide, including those who adamantly support Ukraine, are sounding the alarm, citing the unprecedented fallout that would stem from further violating the sacrosanct nature of the dollar. When Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, the U.S. and its European allies seized $300 billion in Russian Central Bank assets. Relative to the size of the Russian economy, that’s the equivalent of $4 trillion in U.S. financial holdings. The goal was to instigate panic in Russian markets, culminating in bank runs and general unrest, perhaps even leading to the ouster of President Vladimir Putin himself. It didn’t wor

Biden Administration Dollar Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Western Financial Markets Devaluation European Commission Ukraine Russia Liquidating Financial Leaders Sacrosanct Nature Invasion Panic Bank Runs Unrest President Vladimir Putin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House announces $300 million military aid package for UkraineThe package will include badly needed missiles, ammunition and artillery rounds.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weaponsMeanwhile, the U.S. military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weaponsIt’s the Pentagon’s first announced security package for Ukraine since December, when it acknowledged it was out of replenishment funds.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Biden administration will send Ukraine $300 million in weapons as stopgap measureThe Pentagon remains needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

U.S. giving Ukraine $300 million in weapons even as Pentagon lacks funds to replenish stockpileU.S. officials said the Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

White House to provide $300 million weapons package for UkraineThe announcement comes as the Ukrainian military is facing dire weapons shortages in its two-year war with Russia.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »