Is Saw X The Franchise's Best Movie? 8 Biggest Takeaways From Reviews

Here's what critics have to say about Saw X. The movie Saw X debuted with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of all 10 installments. After just one day at the box office, 68 critics ranked it at a high score of 85%, beating even the earlier films in the franchise.

The reviews provide a glimpse into the elements that make Saw X such a strong addition to the horror movie genre, from its unique story to its complex characters.

8 Saw X Offers The First Linear Narrative One element that sets Saw X apart from the other movies in the franchise is its choice to tell its story linearly. The other Saw movies frequently use flashbacks with massive time jumps to provide context and narrative exposition. Though a couple of flashbacks occur toward the end of Saw X, the events referenced play out within the time frame of the movie. As such, it feels more contained and linear than the rest of the franchise.

RELATED: Every Saw Movie Ranked, Worst To Best (Including Spiral) The typical approach for the Saw franchise works well because it helps build the mystery and suspense necessary for a horror movie. However, Saw X proves that a linear storyline can provide just as many thrills.

