Is Russia Behind Hamas Attack on Israel? What We Know

The stunningly successful surprise attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel at the weekend has opened a dark new chapter in the years-long war between the Islamist militant group and its Israeli enemies.

The militants appear to have used their traditional mixture of indigenous and Iranian weapons for the assault.Some pro-Ukrainian accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed without evidence that the Wagner Group mercenary organization may have trained the Hamas units that launched the attack.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Experts weigh in on the reason behind Hamas' surprise attack on IsraelIranians in Tehran celebrating attack on Israel

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’Video shows giant blasts from rocket attack by Israel in Gaza following Hamas attack

Policeman in Egypt kills 2 Israelis and 1 Egyptian at tourist siteVideo shows giant blasts from rocket attack by Israel in Gaza following Hamas attack

‘Worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War’: Blinken condemns Hamas attack on IsraelHe cited indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians, some of whom were taken hostage.

Hamas attack on Israel bears similarities to Iranian tacticsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics