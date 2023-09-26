Is Moordale A Real School? Where Sex Education Is Filmed

Moordale may look familiar to some. When it comes to scenery, the end of Sex Education has the best of the best.

Even from the very first shots of the series, it's clear that the series is setting up Moordale to be a place that is both peaceful and beautiful, and also slightly isolated and away from everything. The most stunning locations of the show include Otis' house and the forest where Otis and Eric bike on their way to school. However, the show also includes locales that are less-than-gorgeous like Moordale Secondary School. Despite the difference in beauty though, Sex Education's locations are all in and around the same places: England and Wales.

Related: Sex Education Season 4 Confirms Ending The Show Was The Right Choice Caerleon Campus, Newport, Wales While Moordale Secondary School may feel like a real school, it isn't. Sex Education's fictitious Moordale is actually filmed at the Caerleon campus in Newport, Wales. The campus was once a part of the University of Wales, but it closed down in 2016 as part of a merger and has been empty ever since.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With its idyllic English landscapes and eccentric institutions, many may be wondering, where is Sex Education filmed? The series recently released its fourth season on Netflix and the show's tell-tale awkward hijinks were as prevalent as ever. What makes season 4 stand out though is the fact that the series' ensemble is no longer stuck in the bland halls of Moordale Secondary School. In fact, Sex Education season 4 sees some completely new scenery, like Cavendish College and the mall, that only add to the unique look of the British comedy.

When it comes to scenery, the end of Sex Education has the best of the best. Even from the very first shots of the series, it's clear that the series is setting up Moordale to be a place that is both peaceful and beautiful, and also slightly isolated and away from everything. The most stunning locations of the show include Otis' house and the forest where Otis and Eric bike on their way to school. However, the show also includes locales that are less-than-gorgeous like Moordale Secondary School. Despite the difference in beauty though, Sex Education's locations are all in and around the same places: England and Wales.

Caerleon Campus, Newport, Wales While Moordale Secondary School may feel like a real school, it isn’t. Sex Education’s fictitious Moordale is actually filmed at the Caerleon campus in Newport, Wales. The campus was once a part of the University of Wales, but it closed down in 2016 as part of a merger and has been empty ever since. The campus’ disuse makes it easy for the crew of Sex Education to fill it with decor and details that make the show unique, including posters, lockers, and of course, students. While other television series have unrealistically chic school settings, Moordale really parallels the look of a genuine school because it was one once.

Furthermore, Moordale's gym, where school dances, assemblies, and other big events occur, is actually set at the Paget Rooms in the Welsh town of Penarth. In real life, the Paget Rooms hold any number of actual events, once again making this a uniquely realistic location. This particular Sex Education locale offers a more British vibe, despite the fact that much of Moordale feels quite American. In fact, creator Laurie Nunn has previously cited John Hughes films as inspiration for Moordale’s general vibe. While this does work for the most part, Moordale's iconic assembly hall in the Paget Rooms gives the series the old England energy that it needs.

The England And Wales Border Though Sex Education has used countless locations over four seasons, most of the remainder of the show is filmed in other nearby towns and locations throughout England and Wales. For example, the Milburn house sits in Symonds Yat, a small village in England, overlooking the Wye River. The nearby Forest of Dean and the Wye Valley are other major outdoor locations that make up Sex Education's green forests and Otis and Eric's bike path. The iconic bridge that the two often cross to get to school and back is Wye Valley's Tintern Wireworks Bridge. Sex Education produces a small town feel by genuinely filming within small British towns.

Cardiff, Tetbury, And Abergavenny When it comes to Sex Education season 4, there were not just new characters added to the mix, but new locations as well. In particular, the chic and trendy Cavendish College was located in Cardiff, Wales. The building is actually one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, the modern reception building of St. Fagans National Museum of History. Furthermore, the drive leading up to the fictional Cavendish is actually located in Cwmcarn on the Cwmcarn Forest Drive. This location isn't far from Newport, Wales, where scenes filmed were filmed for Moordale Secondary School.

The Moordale crew did not all move to Cavendish though, so more locations are apparent in season 4. Though Maeve allegedly moves to America to attend Wallace University, said school is actually located in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, which is firmly located in the United Kingdom. Plus, the interior of Wallace is actually in another location altogether, in the Wills Memorial Building on the Bristol University campus. Additionally, when Adam begins his apprenticeship on a farm, he is actually located at Werngochlyn Farm in Abergavenny. Yet again, this is only 20 miles from the fictitious Moordale school. Ultimately, Sex Education filmed all around England and Wales for four wonderful seasons.