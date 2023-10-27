Is Me Before You Streaming On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Hulu? Where To Watch

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Is Me Before You streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu? The popular Emilia Clarke tragic comedy has left many fans wanting to revisit it since its initial release in 2016. Based on the eponymous bestselling book by Jojo Moyes, the film follows a recently paralyzed man named William (Sam Claflin) who sees the wonder of life thanks to his new caregiver Louisa (Clarke).

While Me Before You was largely met with middling reviews from the critical establishment (via Rotten Tomatoes) it was a smashing box office success that grossed over $200 million against a relatively minuscule budget (via Box Office Mojo). Though it was plagued by many romance movie cliches, and persistent criticism of the way that physical disability was handled through the William character, it was seemingly just as popular as the Moyes novel.

Warner Brothers properties tend to end up on HBO's signature streamer, but Me Before You has yet to join the other great movies streaming on Max. It is difficult to say exactly what the hold-up is, though it is highly unlikely that the backlash is enough to have it shelved forever. headtopics.com

Where To Rent Or Buy Me Before You Fortunately for those who absolutely have to see the Emilia Clarke vehicle again, Me Before You is available for purchase and rental from a wide variety of different online platforms. Because the movie is nearly a decade old, the prices for rentals is quite reasonable, and even the purchasing price on many of the platforms is well below what one would pay for a brand-new movie.

