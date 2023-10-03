Is Kevin McCarthy's ouster a win for Matt Gaetz?

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as House speaker after a vote in the chamber. CBS News' Zak Hudak and Scott MacFarlane have the latest. Plus, political advisers Jonathan Kott and Maura Gillespie join"America Decides" to unpack the historic move.

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as House speaker after a vote in the chamber. CBS News' Zak Hudak and Scott MacFarlane have the latest. Plus, political advisers Jonathan Kott and Maura Gillespie join"America Decides" to unpack the historic move.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will try to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy this weekGaetz says he'll file a 'motion to vacate the chair,' as House rules permit. No speaker has ever been removed from office through such a move.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says 'I'll survive' after Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens ousterHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy tells 'Face the Nation' that he'll 'survive' after Rep. Matt Gatez threatens to oust him as leader for the deal to avert a government shutdown. McCarthy also said he 'firmly supports the border first' in negotiating a longer-term government funding deal.

Gaming out Matt Gaetz’s bid to oust Kevin McCarthyBoth Republicans likely need the support of Democrats to prevail in their battle over the speakership. Here’s how that could shake out.

Matt Gaetz rallies House GOP rebels to force out Kevin McCarthyIt would only take a handful of Republicans to turn against embattled Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Rep. Matt Gaetz to succeed.

Matt Gaetz pushing to oust Kevin McCarthy: ‘We need to rip off the Band-Aid’“By week’s end he will either not be Speaker or will he will be Speaker serving at the pleasure of House Democrats.”

Donald Trump delivers blow to Matt Gaetz in war with Kevin McCarthyTrump said it is 'too early' to comment on Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate proposal.