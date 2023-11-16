Is it the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

If you can take a moment to wipe the drool of many a mainstream movie critic from your screen, you might notice that the obituary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (probably written in advance after “,” a superheroine team-up and sequel to the billion-dollar 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” debuted to a sub-$50 million opening weekend, a new low for Marvel Studios that raised questions aboutThe MCU’s box office success has always been a combination of the comic book die-hards and the casual movie fan. You can’t reach a billion at the box office without one or the other. You need both. The thrill of being a part of a 10-year connective journey, and the march toward the battle with Thanos over two Avengers movies, had the geeks hyped and the non-comic-heads intrigued. It was a moment and a movement.That first decade united these audiences with smart plotting and sheer star power: Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Chris Evans’s Captain America. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. TheThe only movie goers likely to ponder whether to let the MCU go for good now are M

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLİDER: The Complicated Story Arc of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe lack of a centralized threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the introduction of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki have made the story arc more complicated.

Source: Collider | Read more »

SNOPES: Robert Downey Jr. Rumored to Return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic UniverseVideos surfaced in November 2023 suggesting that actor Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man. However, no official confirmation has been made by Marvel.

Source: snopes | Read more »

ETNOW: Kevin Feige Responds to MCU Rumors, From Taylor Swift's Dazzler to X-Men's FutureKevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, addresses rumors about Taylor Swift's potential role as Dazzler and the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Source: etnow | Read more »

SPACEDOTCOM: Lego's Marvel Avengers Tower: The Biggest Marvel Set EverLego's Marvel Avengers Tower, the biggest Marvel set ever, will be released on Black Friday with 5,201 pieces and 31 minifigures. It comes with a ton of limited-time deals for Lego Insiders.

Source: SPACEdotcom | Read more »

CNBC: The Marvels Posts Worst Opening in MCU HistoryThe Marvels just posted the worst opening of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the 15-year history of the franchise. Disney CEO Bob Iger is looking to focus on quality over quantity going forward, suggesting the number of Marvel releases could shrink in the coming years.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

THEAVCLUB: The Marvels Struggles at Box OfficeThe Marvels had the lowest opening of any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , earning less than $90 million in its first weekend. The film's reported $275 million budget makes this a significant disappointment.

Source: TheAVClub | Read more »