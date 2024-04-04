Is it illegal for national parks not to take cash?

The National Park Service (NPS) has implemented a cashless fee system at approximately 30 sites, but a recent lawsuit questions the legality of this arrangement. Three individuals have filed a lawsuit against NPS and the Department of the Interior, claiming that the refusal to accept cash for entrance fees violates federal law . The plaintiffs argue that this policy excludes individuals without bank accounts or credit cards from accessing nearly 30 national parks and monuments.

It is estimated that around six million American households are affected by this issue

