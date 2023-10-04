Is 'fit but fat' a thing? New research suggests obese people really can be healthy \u2014 but there's a catch

Plus-size influencer who petitioned for free, extra plane seats now calls on hotels to enlarge hallwaysAt least 35% of adults in nearly half the US are obese: disturbing new CDC data

New research out of the United Kingdom appears to confound conventional wisdom regarding the link between health and weight, with more than a quarter of middle-aged British women and nearly one in 10 men of the same age currently falling into the category of “metabolically healthy obesity.

Simply put, this means that while their body mass index indicates they are overweight, they do not experience the health complications typically associated with the condition, such as Type 2 diabetes. “Some populations may be, despite large amounts of adipose tissue, better protected against co-morbidities and Caucasian populations belong to those,” Matthias Blüher, a professor at the University of Leipzig and the director of the Helmholtz Centre Munich in Germany, said at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes this week, per... headtopics.com

“Some populations may be, despite large amounts of adipose tissue, better protected against comorbidities and Caucasian populations belong to those,” Matthias Blüher said.While the highest proportions of people who fall into the category of “fit but fat” are located in France and other Mediterranean nations, the UK is similar to that of Sweden, Norway and Germany, he added.

Read more:

nypost »

Kosovo accuses Serbia of plotting recent terror attack, stoking fears of new Balkan conflictRecent bloodshed in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo have put relations between Serbia and Kosovo at their lowest point in over a decade.

DC's New Superman Actor Looks Even More Remarkably Like Henry Cavill In Recent PhotosSuperman: Legacy is the DC Universe's first movie.

Breitbart’s Carney: Housing\u00a0Gone Berserk \u2014 It’s ‘Least\u00a0Affordable’ Market We\u00a0Ever HadSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Exclusive \u2014 Sen. Marsha Blackburn: ‘Abhorrent’ Commerce Secretary Sees No Reason to Visit TaiwanSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Jefferson County airport announces full shift to unleaded fuel by 2027 \u2014 reducing contamination for neighborhoodsRocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport said Wednesday it will fully shift from the use of toxic leaded aviation gasoline to unleaded fuel at its facility within four years.