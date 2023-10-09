Is Columbus Day Still a Federal Holiday? Indigenous Peoples Day Explained

With Columbus Day, which some states recognize as Indigenous Peoples Day, on Monday, Americans are wondering what that means for their daily schedule.Columbus Day marks Italian explorer Christopher Columbus' landing in the New World on October 12, 1492. The holiday is celebrated on the second Monday of every October, and this year it is October 9.

State leaders and other government officials have started to recognize Native Americans' concerns. In 2001, the United Nations noted that 'in the New World, white European colonizers arrived and settled suddenly, with drastic results. The indigenous peoples were pushed aside and marginalized by the dominant descendants of Europeans.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Banks, post offices and more: What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' DayColumbus Day, which typically occurs on the second Monday in October, will take place as usual on Oct. 9, but so will the counter-celebration Indigenous…

Monday is Columbus and Indigenous Peoples Day: Here is what will be open and closedCity and county offices will be closed Monday, including libraries, for Indigenous Peoples Day City and county offices will be closed Monday, including…

This Indigenous Peoples' Day, the U.S. Needs to Support Brazil | OpinionThis is a fight for the future of our planet and future generations.

Pictures from Indigenous Peoples Day at Bartram's GardenThe 13th Annual Philadelphia Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 honored Indigenous heritage past, present, and future.

Celebrations held for Indigenous Peoples Day in Los AngelesCelebrations of Indigenous Peoples Day were held Sunday in East Los Angeles and Tujunga.

Indigenous Peoples Day events happening around AnchorageCelebrations on Monday in Anchorage include a big event at APU and a potlatch at UAA.