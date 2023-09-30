Is Bruce’s ‘Survivor 45’ Tribe Position Better or Worse Than Last Season?

Bruce Perreault has new challenges returning for 'Survivor 45'. Emily Flippen Calls Out Bruce Perreault on Survivor 45 The first scene of every season shows the host of the reality TV show asking castaways questions.

He told everyone he was happy Bruce was back after being medically evacuated 12 hours into Survivor 44. Bruce hit his head during the first challenge last season and got a concussion. He was bandaged up and tried to start camp with the Tika tribe. But the injury became too much and he left the game. "You come into this game now in a different vantage point because people already have an impression of you," Jeff said. "What's the advantage for you of coming in with everybody knowing that about you?"

RELATED: Cirie Fields Says ‘Big Brother’ Requires More Mental Strength Than ‘Survivor' "There's going to be questions," Bruce answered. "You know Bruce has an advantage. Bruce's already here. You know Bruce, he already had his shot. I really didn't. What I had for an advantage on all of you guys is essentially done. We're all on the same team.

