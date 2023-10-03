Is Amazon Prime really worth it?

Like death, taxes and Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is an inevitability (albeit a welcome one, at least for this dealhunter). However, since last year we can also count on the fall version: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the online retailer’s secondary giant sale event, will take place on October 10-11.

What a Prime membership costs and includes Right now, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new members. After that, Amazon Prime costs $14.99/month or $139 for the full year. With it comes fast and free shipping on millions of items, as well as access to Prime Video, which features popular movies and TV shows.

Other perks include that Whole Foods shoppers with Prime can get an extra 10% off storewide sales (except alcohol) and access to exclusive member deals; free pickup is available in some locations, but not all.

Trial before you buy… One thing to note is that if you hack it (and don’t already have a Prime account), you can take advantage of Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial. “This is a perfect time to do this, but make sure to mark your calendar and cancel within those 30 days if you don’t want to continue,” says smart shopping expert Trae Bodge. headtopics.com

How much are you really going to use that membership past Amazon Prime Day? Making that $139 worth it may come down to not only how much you are going to shop with Amazon, but also how much you use those additional benefits.

You should also keep in mind that “you can get free shipping if you order $25+ of qualifying products without a Prime Membership,” Bodge adds. Because of that, if free shipping is the main draw for you, you would have to make about 24 small orders under $25 in order to fully break even, Ramhold says.

Frequent use of Amazon’s streaming and music services, for example, may help you maximize your bang for buck. “I am not a fan of all retail memberships, but I personally enjoy Amazon Prime. Not only do you have access to exclusive Prime Day deals, but there are a lot of benefits that one can use all year round,” Bodge says.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

October Amazon Prime Day: Best Early Deals for 2023During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.

The best early Amazon October Prime Day Deals for 2023Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.

How to find the best deals during Amazon’s October Prime DayWe’re here to ensure you really do get the best deals.

25 Target Fashion Deals That Rival Amazon's October Prime DayTarget Circle Week includes 30 percent off fall fashion styles, including cardigans, loafers, and cargo pants between October 1 and 7. The week-long sales event is open to new and existing Target Circle members.

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet drops to $60 in early October Prime Day saleAmazon has rolled out a new Fire tablet sale ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event later this month.

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is 40% off ahead of October Prime Day saleAhead of its October Prime Day sale, Amazon offers big discounts on some of its Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 8, which is one of the company’s latest Android slates.