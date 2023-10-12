IRS: Microsoft may owe nearly $30 billion in back taxes

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

The tax filing deadline is just a couple days away. LiveNOW from FOX's Andrew Craft spoke with Marketwatch's Andrew Keshner for tips if you're filing last minute.The Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.

That figure, which Microsoft disputes, stems from a long-running IRS probe into how Microsoft allocated its profits among countries and jurisdictions in the years 2004 to 2013. Critics of that practice, known as transfer pricing, argue that companies frequently use it to minimize their tax burden by reporting lower profits in high-tax countries and higher profits in lower-tax jurisdictions. headtopics.com

Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Washington, said it followed IRS rules and will appeal the decision within the agency, a process expected to take several years. The company’s shares dropped slightly in aftermarket trading.

The IRS began an audit of Microsoft in 2007 that the agency described in federal court documents last year as "one of the largest in the Service’s history." Microsoft says it was recently notified by the IRS that the audit has ended, starting a new process to resolve a dispute over how much is owed.starting in 2005 in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. headtopics.com

The IRS has also looked at other affiliates, including one that involved retail sales in Asia, according to court documents. A blog post Wednesday from David Goff, Microsoft's corporate vice president for worldwide tax and customs, said the company has changed its corporate structure and practices since the years covered by the audit.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

IRS says Microsoft may owe more than $29 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagreesThe Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

IRS says Microsoft may owe more than $29 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagreesThe Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

IRS says Microsoft may owe more than $29 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagreesPuget Sound Energy's new program offers EV charging station installation and maintenance paid for by PSE for some small to medium-sized businesses

IRS says Microsoft may owe more than $29 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagreesThe Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

Xbox Series S Prime Day Deal saves you $30 on the consoleToday you can add an Xbox Series S to your home theater at a discount with this Prime Day deal taking place at Walmart.

Jessie James Decker Shares Her Favorite Under-$30 Amazon Finds for October Prime DayJessie James Decker tells PEOPLE her top home, beauty, and kitchen products that she’s adding to her cart for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. From magnetic spice racks and drink organizers to a rope chain necklace, these are her favorite products, and they’re all under $300.