IRS contractor charged with leaking tax returns of Donald Trump, wealthy people

The New York Times and ProPublica published numerous articles about the tax information, some of which dated back more than 15 years, charging documents state. Charles Edward Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor, is accused of stealing the tax return information and giving it to two different news outlets between 2018 and 2020.A message seeking comment was left for the newspaper.

reported in 2021

on a trove of tax-return data about the wealthiest Americans. It found the 25 richest people legally pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than many ordinary workers do. A spokesman for the outlet declined to comment on the charges, adding that ProPublica reporters have previously said they don’t know the identity of the source. The stories sparked calls for reform and for an investigation into the leak of tax information, which has specific legal protections.

The New York Times published stories about former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.Littlejohn is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted. headtopics.com

