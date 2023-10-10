Ironheart's Alden Ehrenreich Cast as Surprising Character

Alden Ehrenreich will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ironheart, playing what appears to be a character new to the brand. According to a new copyright filing, Ehrenreich is set to play Joe McGillicuddy, a character that's both original to the series and the wider Marvel lore.

That said, it's possible the name is nothing more than a placeholder so as not to spoil any potential plot details Ehrenreich's real character name could reveal. After all, Sacha Baron Cohen is also listed in the copyright filing as"Mystery Man," despite Hollywood trades suggesting the Borat star would be appearing in the series as Mephisto.

Who is Alden Ehrenreich playing in Ironheart?Much speculation surrounding Ehrenreich's casting has pointed toward the actor potentially playing one of the suns of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), especially considering the show is expected to lead directly into Don Cheadle's Armor Wars movie. headtopics.com

"It's a great character and there's a fun element to it that I can't talk about," Ehrenreich told UPROXX earlier this year."It was a really, really fun role. I can't quite say that, but kind of. "I am, too. Yeah, the show is really cool. It's really an interesting corner of the MCU," he added."It's funny, it's very touching, and emotional in a lot of ways. And it's basically about this black girl growing up in Chicago and her experience and it's really, really interesting.

Marvel's synopsis for the series reads,"Marvel Studios presents Ironheart in which charming teenage super genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago in her iron suit and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep. The adventure begins in episode 101 as Riri is introduced to the audience. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

2023 Is the Year We Apologize to Alden EhrenreichAlden Ehrenreich has always been talented, 2023 has just given us multiple chances to appreciate that range of talents with Fair Play and Oppenheimer.

Alden Ehrenreich | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Ironheart: Sacha Baron Cohen Confirmed for Mystery MCU RoleMarvel's official copyright filing for the upcoming Ironheart series confirms Sacha Baron Cohen is boarding the MCU in a mystery role.

Ironheart: Is Sacha Baron Cohen Playing Mephisto in the MCU?Fans wants to know if Sacha Baron Cohen is playing the villain, Mephisto, in the upcoming Ironheart MCU Marvel movie.

Ironheart: Marvel Confirms Sacha Baron Cohen's Mysterious RoleThe Borat star is playing a mysterious man in the Dominique Thorne-starring series.

Review: ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway has a cast that’s wonderful to watchThe year 1957, the setting of the final scene of “Merrily,” is all about possibility. But we already know friends have disappointed friends.