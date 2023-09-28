Iron Man's MCU Replacement Breaks The Oldest Origin Tradition

Iron Man's MCU legacy hero has a major difference. Instead of revealing Riri Williams' backstory in great detail, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted the young hero as having already created her prototype Ironheart suit of armor, using stolen Stark technology.

Shuri and the Wakandans gifted her an upgraded suit, but Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series is expected to see Williams create a new one, perhaps inspired by Tony Stark's Iron Man. However, while Williams' emerging superhero career may be heavily inspired by Iron Man, the new hero has one distinct difference from her older armored counterpart, which could become a very important plot element in Phase 5's Ironheart.

Unlike Iron Man, Riri Williams Has No Trauma (So Far) Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was always plagued with psychological and emotional trauma over the course of Iron Man's MCU timeline, and this was only added to in each of his MCU appearances. His strained relationship with her father in childhood, the loss of his parents at a young age, being taken captive by a terrorist organization, witnessing an alien army invading New York, the list goes on.

Iron Man's MCU legacy hero, Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, has one major difference from the MCU's original armored hero, setting her apart from many other Marvel heroes and spelling good news for her upcoming solo series. Dominique Thorne debuted as Riri Williams in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, introduced as a genius MIT student who designed technology capable of tracking vibranium. While she was introduced as the MacGuffin of Wakanda Forever, with the Wakandans and the Talokanil each fighting over her, Williams has a much larger role to play in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, as she has been set up as Iron Man's armored replacement.

Not every character in the MCU has experienced trauma, particularly on the level of Tony Stark, but the fact that Riri Williams will be filling Iron Man's shoes with no revealed past trauma whatsoever is a curious prospect. Williams' father is assumed to be dead thanks to some shared dialogue in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this would mirror his fate in Marvel Comics, but this has yet to be confirmed. Phase 5's Ironheart will certainly explain more about Williams' backstory prior to Wakanda Forever, but the fact that she seems to be trauma-free, at least during Wakanda Forever, perhaps makes her an even more exciting addition to the MCU.

Riri Williams' Iron Man Difference Is Refreshing (& Good) It's common for Marvel Studios to give characters troubled pasts, likely because a hero shown to have trauma makes them feel more realistic, believable, and relatable, and makes it more impactful when they overcome their infliction and defeat their villains. Riri Williams being introduced to the MCU without any trauma, however, makes her an incredibly refreshing addition to the MCU, as her story likely won't be bogged down in backstory but will only build on what has come before. At many points, Stark was a very dark presence in the MCU, but it seems that Iron Man's replacement, Ironheart, will be breaking this tradition.