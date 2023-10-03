Iron Man Knows Exactly How His Marriage to Emma Frost Will End (And He Can’t Wait)

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The marriage of Iron Man and Emma Frost is official, but it appears divorce is already the inevitable conclusion – much to Tony Stark's delight.

The Invincible Iron Man #10 – by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna – tells this unexpected love story from Tony's perspective. Stepping up to the altar, Tony knows exactly what he's getting into, thinking, "Emma Frost was going to break my heart. And, damn, was I looking forward to it."

What Started Out As A Comedy Of Errors Is Becoming A Tragic Romance The union between the unlikely power couple was first set in motion in X-Men #26, with a brief scuffle between Tony Stark and Emma Frost, disguised as Tony's assistant Hazel Kendal. headtopics.com

Heartbreak Already Awaits The Honeymooners From the moment that he walks through the doors of the Las Vegas rental chapel, Tony Starks' eyes lock with Emma Frost. Or, rather, he locks eyes with Hazel Kendal, whom earlier Iron Man refers to as Emma's "armor," which she can throw away as soon as their mission is over.

The arrangement between Emma Frost and Tony Stark was always conceived between the two as one of convenience. Tony Stark becomes an ally to the X-Men, joining their family so to speak, at a time when mutants need allies more than ever, as mutantkind is being hunted. They agree to help each other take out the face of mutant hate, Feilong, the leader of the mutant hate group Orchis. headtopics.com

