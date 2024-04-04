iRobot Introduces Budget-Friendly Robot Vacuum Cleaners with Enhanced Features

iRobot is adding two new budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners to its lineup that aim to provide the best of the cleaning basics, offering both vacuum-only and 2-in-1 vacuum plus mop models for less than $300. Superseding the Roomba 694, iRobot claims the new $275 Roomba Combo Essential vacuum and mop model offers 20x more suction power than its predecessor and increases estimated battery life from 90 minutes to 120 minutes on a full charge.

The liquid and suction settings on the Combo Essential can be adjusted between three levels. It also features a V-shaped multi-surface brush, an edge-sweeping brush, and a pump-fed microfiber mop pad for use across different surfaces. Additional features include suggested cleaning schedules based on previous jobs, reports that show useful information like cleaning locations and durations within the iRobot Home app, and a “Clean While I’m Away” setting for automatic cleaning when you leave home

