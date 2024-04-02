Irish Bartender Fatally Stabbed by Boyfriend on Shift

An Irish bartender's boyfriend has been arrested by police after allegedly stabbing her in the neck on her shift just after happy hour on Saturday. Marcin Pieciak of Queens, 36, was arrested at approximately 12:38 p.m. on April 1 and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 41-year-old Irish native Sarah McNally. Two days earlier, McNally and Pieciak were rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst from the Céilí House in Queens.

There, McNally was pronounced dead and Pieciak was in critical condition from self-inflicted knife wounds to his neck and back, according to New York City police. Bar patrons recounted the 'horrible' attack in interviews with the New York Daily News, which reported that moments after 'just standing there talking' with customers around 6:30 p.m., McNally was stabbed in the neck by Pieciak and fell bleeding to the floo

