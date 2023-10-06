The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“Look, it’s our be-all and end-all. I don’t say that lightly,” Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony says. “People have talked about not being able to get past certain hurdles in this tournament and this is the biggest hurdle of our tournament so far.

“We consider Scotland as an incredible threat to our campaign and our journey,” said O’Mahony, who will become Ireland’s 10th centurion at kickoff.It’s their 142nd meeting but only their third at a Rugby World Cup. Ireland routed Scotland 27-3 four years ago in Japan, and the Scots triumphed 24-15 at Murrayfield in 1991. headtopics.com

South Africa lock Jean Kleyn, who played for Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup but not against Scotland, has seen the provocation for himself while playing for Irish club Munster against Glasgow. If Scotland win and both teams get a bonus point, it will be a three-way tie with South Africa on 15 points and then points difference will determine top spot in Pool B.

That gave the Lelos only their second win against a tier one nation and effectively brought back Warren Gatland to replace the struggling Wayne Pivac as coach. “We are pleased to be in the position we are in at the moment, progress that has been made as a group,” Gatland said. “We’re excited about where we are and we are looking forward to going deep into this tournament.”and will be eager not to leave the Atlantic coast without a win in their sails. headtopics.com

It hasn’t been pretty, but the 2003 champions can sign off the pool stage in style by beating Samoa in Lille.

Sheehan returns at hooker for Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash with ScotlandDan Sheehan returns at hooker for top-ranked Ireland’s final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland on Saturday in Paris. Second-placed Ireland has a four-point advantage over Scotland in Pool B and is heavy favorite to book a quarterfinal spot. Scotland has an outside chance. Lock Iain Henderson comes in for James Ryan in the only other change from the 13-8 win against defending champion South Africa. Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago and takes over from Ronan Kelleher.

Kate Middleton suits up in sweats for wheelchair rugby match in EnglandPrincess Kate Middleton traded in her stylish threads for a comfortable navy blue polo shirt and sweat pants to play wheelchair rugby match in England.

England pick Farrell and Ford together to face Samoa at the Rugby World CupOwen Farrell will captain England beside flyhalf George Ford with Tom Curry back from suspension to face Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Lille. England has won Pool D with three straight wins and is gearing up for the quarterfinals. The side has 13 of the 15 who started against Argentina on the opening weekend. Curry was sent off in that win. The only changes are Farrell and Jonny May. Ford and Farrell have not started together since the 2021 Six Nations. Samoa has picked a new tight five and four new backs including former All Black Lima Sopoaga after losing to Japan.

Utah Rape Suspect Who Allegedly Faked Death Will Be Extradited From ScotlandI am a Boston-based reporter covering breaking news. I previously covered local news in the greater Boston area, and I graduated from Northeastern University in 2017.

Scotland Signs Extradition Order For American Fugitive Accused Of Faking His DeathNicholas Rossi insists he's an Irish orphan who's never set foot on American soil. But a judge said he's “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”