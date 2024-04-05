Iranian General Taunts U.S. as Thousands Chant Anti-Israel and Anti-U.S. Slogans

The commander of Iran ’s powerful Revolutionary Guard , General Hossein Salami , taunted the U.S. on Friday by declaring it “wildly hated by the world, especially in Muslim-dominated countries.”Salami spoke against a backdrop of thousands chanting “death to Israel ” and “death to America” as they marched in a funeral procession in Tehran for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran ’s Consulate in the Syrian capital.

“The Zionist regime is like a dagger that the satanic British regime stabbed the body of the Islamic nation with 75 years ago,” Salami said, adding that the “Zionist regime is still alive with the United States’ artificial respiration.” The mass public display came at a time of heightened concerns about possible retaliation by Iran for Monday’s strike that killed 12 people, including four Syrian citizens and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, according to officials cited by A

Iran Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami U.S. Muslim Countries Israel Funeral Procession Airstrike Retaliation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Independent Presidential Candidate and Senator Support for Israel Contrasts with Modern Left's Anti-Israel StanceIndependent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and Sen. John Fetterman's support of Israel have made them 'political gadflies' to today's left, as an anti-Israel posture gains popularity among Democrats. This article analyzes their pro-Israel stance in contrast to the mainstream pro-Palestinian views on the modern left.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel's top general says 'misidentification' led to airstrike that killed Gaza aid workersIsrael's top general late Tuesday issued a formal apology for a deadly airstrike on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza that killed seven aid workers, calling it a 'grave mistake' that will be investigated by an independent agency. But international criticism from the U.S. and other countries mounted on Israel over the incident.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

US 'not willing to provide' some weapons Israel asks for because of American military readiness: GeneralBut a spokesperson clarified that America continues to support 'our ally.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Israel hasn't received all it has asked for, US general claimsIsrael's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 174th day — has killed at least 32,552 people and wounded 74,980 as hawkish PM Netanyahu says Palestinians can 'just move' away from Rafah invasion.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Pelosi praises Schumer’s speech on Israel, says ‘Israel’s reputation is at risk’“Chuck Schumer’s speech was an act of courage, an act of love, for Israel, and I wish the prime minister would read the whole speech, because he speaks with great vehemence about the need to defeat Hamas. He is concerned about the weakness of the Palestinian Authority and the very very dangerous attitude of the right wing Israeli government.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »