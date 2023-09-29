Iranian forces aimed laser at American military helicopter 'multiple times,' U.S. says

'This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy risks U.S. and partner nation lives,' the U.S. Navy said. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command spokesman Commander Rick ChernitzerNo one was injured and the helicopter was not damaged. "These are not the actions of a professional maritime force.

This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy risks U.S. and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately," Chernitzer added.

An aviation Boatswain's Mate signals to the pilots of AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter as it departs from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) on June 7, 2022, during the BALTOPS 22 Exercise in the Baltic Sea. The U.S. military says Iran has either seized or attempted to take control of nearly 20 internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years.

"U.S. naval forces remain vigilant and will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting regional maritime security," Chernitzer said.

There have been a series of such incidents since then-U.S. president Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic.