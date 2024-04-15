Iranian Activist Slams Supporters of War with Israel

An Iran ian activist and lawyer blasted those who support the Islamic Republic going to war with Israel , saying they are 'no friend' to the Iran ian people, who only 'want peace.' Elica Le Bon, who is also a social media influencer, posted a video on TikTok to her more than 300,000 followers with an anti-war message to those calling on Iran to 'defend itself' against Israel following its drone and missile attack against the Jewish state on Saturday.
Le Bon said there is a distinction between the Tehran regime and the nation of Iran, made up of everyday Iranians who want to live peacefully. 'If you would listen to us for the past two years, much less the past 45 years, you’d know that Iranians don’t want war with Israel,' she said. 'We want peace with Israel.
When we were screaming that they were killing Iranian women for not wearing a hijab, where were you?' Le Bon asked. 'When they were lynching Iranian men from cranes for protesting, where were you? When we were explaining that it’s a terrorist occupying force, where were you?' 'But all of a sudden everyone’s graduated from Instagram school of law to say that it’s a violation of international law and Iran has the right to defend itself,' she said.
Iran Activist Lawyer War Israel Peace
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Cruz Condemns Iranian Attack on Israel, Slams BidenSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas has released a statementcondemning Saturday's attack on Israel by Iran and put some of the blame on the Biden administration's 'policy choices.'
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Pompeo Slams Biden Over 'Don't' Response to Iranian ThreatFormer Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not impressed with President Joe Biden's response to an anticipated strike by Iran against Israel.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »