Iranian Activist Slams Supporters of War with Israel

An Iran ian activist and lawyer blasted those who support the Islamic Republic going to war with Israel , saying they are 'no friend' to the Iran ian people, who only 'want peace.' Elica Le Bon, who is also a social media influencer, posted a video on TikTok to her more than 300,000 followers with an anti-war message to those calling on Iran to 'defend itself' against Israel following its drone and missile attack against the Jewish state on Saturday.

Le Bon said there is a distinction between the Tehran regime and the nation of Iran, made up of everyday Iranians who want to live peacefully. 'If you would listen to us for the past two years, much less the past 45 years, you’d know that Iranians don’t want war with Israel,' she said. 'We want peace with Israel.

When we were screaming that they were killing Iranian women for not wearing a hijab, where were you?' Le Bon asked. 'When they were lynching Iranian men from cranes for protesting, where were you? When we were explaining that it’s a terrorist occupying force, where were you?' 'But all of a sudden everyone’s graduated from Instagram school of law to say that it’s a violation of international law and Iran has the right to defend itself,' she said.

