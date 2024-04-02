Iran Vows Revenge Against Israel Following Airstrike in Damascus

Several of Iran’s most powerful officials, including “supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed revenge against Israel following an airstrike in Damascus, Syria, on Monday that eliminated a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leader. “The evil regime will be punished by our brave men.

We will make them regret this crime and other ones, by God’s will,” Khamenei proclaimed, according to the Iranian state-runto order acts of terrorism against Israel in his own remarks on Tuesday, vowing the strike in Damascus “will not go unanswered.” “After repeated defeats and failures in the face of the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters , the Zionist regime has put indiscriminate assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself, but it should know that it will never achieve it sinister goals with such inhumane actions,” Raisi was quoted as saying in his first public remarks on the strike

