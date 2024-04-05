Iran Vows Retaliation for Airstrike on Iranian Consulate in Syria

Iran 's commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami said Friday “no threat will go unanswered” in retaliation for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed the Iran ian Consulate in Syria's capital and killed seven of the guard's members, including two top generals.

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, families mourn over the flag-draped coffins of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards members who were killed in an airstrike in Syria on Monday widely blamed on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iran Revolutionary Guard Airstrike Israel Retaliation Syrian Consulate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian officials accuse Israel of a deadly attack on Iran's consulate in SyriaAn Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus killed two Iranian generals and five others, Iranian state media said Monday. Israel has not yet commented on the attack.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Iran accuses Israel of killing Iranian military commanders and others in airstrike on consulate in SyriaA top commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been killed in an airstrike on the country’s consulate building in Damascus, Syria, according to Iranian state-affiliated media.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria kills two generals, Iranian military officials sayThe strike appeared to signify an escalation of Israel's targeting of Iranian military officials and their allies in Syria

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Iranian president vows revenge against Israel after airstrike on Syria consulate: ‘Will not go unanswered’Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed Tuesday that an airstrike on its consulate in Syria believed to be by Israel would 'not go unanswered.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iran Vows Retaliation After Israeli Bombing of Iranian Consulate in DamascusIran has vowed to retaliate after Israel bombed the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, killing at least seven people, including three senior Iranian commanders and at least four other Iranian officers. Among the dead is senior commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the highest-ranking Iranian military officer to be killed since the U.S. assassinated General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Israeli strike on Iranian Consulate in Damascus kills key commander, Iran saysMonday’s deadly attack on a senior IRGC general risked further escalating tensions in a region already roiled by Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »