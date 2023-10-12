Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib attends a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon September 1, 2023.
The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes. "Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes," he said, speaking through a translator, on television upon his arrival in Beirut.
"The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that," Amirabdollahian said. headtopics.com
He did not specify, but the Axis of Resistance refers to an alliance among Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and other factions.
Dan Senor to Newsmax: Hamas, Palestinians 'Pawns of Iran'Hamas and the Palestinians are 'pawns of broader forces' who don't care if they are eliminated while they achieve the goal of ridding the map of the Jewish people, Dan Senor, who served as a foreign policy adviser to former President George W. Bush, tells Newsmax.
Ugly Threat: Iran Says Crimes Against Palestinians to Draw Axis ResponseIran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from 'the rest of the axis' and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in...