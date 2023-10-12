Iran says crimes against Palestinians to receive response from axis

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib attends a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon September 1, 2023.

The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes. "Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes," he said, speaking through a translator, on television upon his arrival in Beirut.

"The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that," Amirabdollahian said. headtopics.com

He did not specify, but the Axis of Resistance refers to an alliance among Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and other factions.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dan Senor to Newsmax: Hamas, Palestinians 'Pawns of Iran'Hamas and the Palestinians are 'pawns of broader forces' who don't care if they are eliminated while they achieve the goal of ridding the map of the Jewish people, Dan Senor, who served as a foreign policy adviser to former President George W. Bush, tells Newsmax.

Ugly Threat: Iran Says Crimes Against Palestinians to Draw Axis ResponseIran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from 'the rest of the axis' and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.Israel has been pounding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in...

Menendez accused of acting as foreign agent for Egypt while helming Senate Foreign Relations CommitteeThe new indictment comes three weeks after a federal grand jury charged the senator with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion.

UK Foreign Minister Rushed to Bomb Shelter During Israel Visit as Rocket Attack Warnings SoundSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

US, Iran Timeline: Iran's History of Putting Presidents On The Hot SeatTensions between the United States and Iran go back 70 years and myriad presidential administrations.

Israel war: Black Lives Matter supports Palestinians after deadly Hamas terror attackGabe Kaminsky is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on X: gekaminsky.