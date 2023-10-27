Iran’s Top Diplomat: U.S. ‘Will Not Be Spared from This Fire’ if It Continues to Support Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian threatened further attacks against the United States and its interests at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday.against bases housing American personnel in Iraq and Syria, using Shiite militia groups controlled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). U.S. forces have been able to intercept most of these attacks, but dozens of minor injuries have been reported.

The Iranian foreign minister was referring to Israel’s carefully targeted bombing campaign against Hamas terrorists hiding behind human shields in Gaza, an operation that does not meet any legal or common-sense definition of “genocide.”claims about civilian casualties, all of which the Iranian government insists on treating as credible.

“According to international law, the Palestinian liberation movement Hamas is fighting the occupation and has a legitimate right,” he said, without citing the international law that supposedly justifies tossing grenades into civilian shelters, beheading children, or raping women with such force that their bones crack. headtopics.com

“At the same time, the world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” he said. US President Joe Biden joins Israel’s Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas (MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

The Iranian diplomat kept the terrorist jargon coming, accusing Israel of “genocide” a dozen times during his speech, claiming its “brutal occupation” has “transformed into brutal apartheid” or “deep apartheid,” and railing against the “Zionist regime.” headtopics.com

