The commander of Iran ’s Revolutionary Guard warns of retaliation against Israel for an airstrike that killed seven members, including two Iran ian generals. The strike destroyed the consular section at the Iran ian embassy in Syria , escalating tensions between the two countries.

Iran Revolutionary Guard Israel Airstrike Retaliation Embassy Syria

