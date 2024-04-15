Iran's Failed Attack on Israel Presents 'Huge Opportunity' for US and Israel, Says Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane joined 'America's Newsroom' Monday to discuss Iran 's failed missile and drone attack on Israel over the weekend and the 'huge opportunity' for Israel and the United States to leverage the 'humiliation.' Keane said Iran 's proxy forces, like Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels, are likely 'stunned' by Tehran's inability to effectively strike Israel .

Well, they have to be stunned, frankly, because they have been urging Iran to get more involved in what they are doing. They wanted more direct assistance from Iran, and they finally got it. But what happened is it was historic, as you mentioned previously, because Iran has never invaded Israel before or fired on them consequentially. But the reality is, it was an overwhelming defeat for Iran and a humiliation. Their national leaders certainly humiliated, the IRGC humiliated.

