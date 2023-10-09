Iran prisoner swap for $6 billion in spotlight after Hamas attacks Israel

An emergency personnel works to extinguish the fire after rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File PhotoU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Iran has not yet been able to spend a single dollar of the $6 billion in funds that were unfrozen in a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap in September.

Blinken also said he had "not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there’s certainly a long relationship."that President Joe Biden approved. Five U.S. citizens detained by Tehran were allowed to leave the country in exchange for the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been frozen in South Korea.

Under the terms of the Iran prisoner deal, the money can only be used for humanitarian-related purposes, including purchasing food or other goods outside Iran for import, U.S. officials said. The U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and finance, Brian Nelson, said, "All of the money held in restricted accounts in Doha as part of the arrangement to secure the release of five Americans in September remains in Doha. Not a penny has been spent. These restricted funds cannot go to Iran — it can only be used for future humanitarian-related purposes. headtopics.com

Because of due diligence requirements related to the swap, "It will take many months for Iran to spend down this money," a State Department spokesperson said. "And, as we've said many times, it can only be used to purchase food, medicine, medical devices, and agricultural products for the people of Iran.

Allowing Iran access to those funds under any circumstances improves its budget situation, freeing up money that would be used to use elsewhere, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

