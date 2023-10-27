Iran: Israel Has ‘Totally Collapsed,’ Hamas Massacre ‘Unforgettable and Stunning’

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian bizarrely claimed on Friday that the entire political structure of Israel had “totally collapsed” in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

Iranians attend a gathering in Tehran to express their solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

In addition to the mass killings, Hamas took an estimated 250 hostages, which are believed to remain in Gaza.“The Zionist regime is committing genocide in Palestine. If the genocide in Gaza continues, the warmongers themselves will not be spared from this fire,” the foreign minister added, offering no evidence aside from alleged death tolls from Israeli military actions in Gaza compiled by Hamas entities. headtopics.com

Elsewhere in his New York media tour, Amir-Abdollahian recommended the United States “abandon” Israel, as the country allegedly no longer exists. Amir-Abdollahian also took the opportunity to confirm Iran’s close relationship with Hamas, describing it as a “resistance movement legally fighting occupation” rather than a bloodthirsty terror gang.

A U.S. State Department report estimated in 2020 that Iran offers Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad $100 million a year in financial support. Afor Hamas, Gilad Hamad, told the BBC on the day of the attack that Iran had offered “direct backing” for it. headtopics.com

