Iran helped plan Hamas attack on Israel, gave green light last week: report

Officers from Iran’s infamous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with the Gaza Strip-based terrorist organization since August to plan the Oct.

“An attack of such scope could only have happened after months of planning and would not have happened without coordination with Iran,” said Lina Khatib, director of the SOAS Middle East Institute at the University of London, to the outlet.

"Hamas, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, does not single-handedly make decisions to engage in war without prior explicit agreement from Iran." The overall plan is to eventually wage active war with Israel on all fronts to finally close in on it with the help of Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the north and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, said the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members and an Iranian official to the Journal.

Another US official buttressed Blinken’s statement when they said that the US doesn’t “have any information at this time to corroborate this account.”If Iran’s direct involvement is proven, it could rachet tensions even higher in the already explosive region.

Although the Iranian delegation at the United Nations in New York did not respond to the Journal's request for comment, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, praised the attacks in a post on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

Khamenei wrote, “Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region.”Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami appears during an August meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader this summer.

