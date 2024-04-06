Iran Controls Five Militias in the Middle East, Says Analyst

Foreign policy analyst Walid Phares claims that Iran controls five militias in the Middle East . He states that the Iran regime is the 'super mother ship' and decides which battlefield to escalate or de-escalate.

Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths of its senior officers after an alleged Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Damascus. The United States and Israel are on high alert, fearing a further escalation of conflict and a wider breakout of war in the region.

Iran Militias Middle East Foreign Policy Conflict Escalation Israel United States

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Big Problem With Iran’s Strategy in the Middle East: It WorksWashington has been totally outmaneuvered by Tehran since the War on Terror and Iran is now looking to push the U.S. out of the Middle East altogether.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

U.S. Troops in Middle East Face Renewed Threat of Attacks by IranU.S. troops serving in the Middle East may be under a renewed threat of attacks by Iran and its proxies following an airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria on Monday. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, a top commander with the U.S. Air Force, said the strike – believed to be carried out by Israel – may be a catalyst for renewed attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Middle East conflict live updates: Israeli strike kills senior Iranian commander in Syria, Iran saysSyrian state media reported that at least five people were killed in the airstrike near Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Community outraged after middle school girl attacked on camera at Riverside middle schoolA police investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved two students at Arizona Middle School in Riverside.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Middle East conflict live updates: Austin urges Israel to abandon plan for Rafah offensiveLloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington and expressed concern about civilian deaths and the deepening “catastrophe” in Gaza.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Middle East conflict live updates: Israel cancels diplomatic visit to U.S. after U.N. vote demanding ceasefireIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is in Washington to hear U.S. concerns about Israel’s plans for a ground operation in Rafah.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »