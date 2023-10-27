Iran-Controlled Militias Expand Attacks on U.S. Troops to Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran-controlled Shiite militias in Iraq on Thursday claimed responsibility for rocket and drone attacks on two bases housing U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq.

RELATED VIDEO — Waltz: Biden Needs to Eliminate Waivers on Iran Sanctions, Demand Qatar Extradite Hamas Leader: Rmelan is located near Syria’s border with Iraq. The Pentagon did not immediately confirm the attack, but a Lebanese news network affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organizationKataib Hezbollah (KH), a large Iraqi militia closely linked to the Qods Force terrorist unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), posted a separate claim of direct responsibility for the attack. KH founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis wasin the same U.S.

“We know that these are Iranian-backed militia groups that are supported by Iran and of course we hold Iran responsible for these groups,” Ryder added. U.S. officials said American forces would respond if the attacks continued. On Thursday night, U.S. warplanes struck two facilities in eastern Syria controlled by the Iranian IRGC and its militia proxies. headtopics.com

Another senior U.S. defense official said the destruction of these two depots would “impact the ability of the IRGC and IRGC-backed militia groups to continue to attack our forces and continue destabilizing the region.”

