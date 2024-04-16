Iran Claims Launch of Hypersonic Missiles at Israel

Iran ’s state-controlled PressTV on Monday quoted officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who claimed they launched “ hypersonic missiles ” at Israel on Saturday night and that the fast-moving weapons were able to evade Israel , the U.S., and all of their allies to strike their targets in Israel .

Baqeri said Iran’s airstrikes “reached their goals” as Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome defense system “failed to deal with the Iranian missiles and drones properly.” “Iran initiated an attack against Israel, launching over 300 threats of various types. The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition,”“99 percent of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted – a very significant strategic achievement. Of approximately 170 unmanned aerial vehicles that Iran launched, zero crossed into Israeli territory,” he said.

“Iran hoped to incapacitate the base and thus impair our aerial capabilities, but it failed. IAF aircraft continue to take off and land from the base and depart for offensive and defensive missions,” he said. , a project jointly developed with the United States and used in combat for the first time in November. The Arrow interceptor missile has proven highly effective against ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi insurgents of Yemen, who get their weapons from Iran.

Iran has a huge arsenal of missiles and drones, but whether any of them qualifies as a true hypersonic missile or not is questionable. In the days before the attack, Iranian state medianine missiles that could supposedly reach Israel from launch sites in Iran. Only one of them, the Fattah-2, was billed as hypersonic, and it is still under development.

