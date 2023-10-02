The department's analysis is laid out in its Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, which was released late last week, though the estimation remains consistent with previous ones."It is assessed that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program at this time, but has the capacity to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear device in less than two weeks.

The assessment is similar to one provided by former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl last February when he told lawmakers that Tehran could produce"one bomb's worth of fissile material" in"about twelve days.

Tehran's ability to produce the material in a matter of weeks does not mean that it can produce a nuclear weapon in that time period. The Biden administration sought in its infancy to restart the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear agreement, that then-President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018, though prospects of its reincarnation have failed.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington remains shaky as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy has continued to harass commercial and U.S. vessels and aircraft in the region. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command spokesman Cmdr. headtopics.com

Over the past two years, Iran has attacked, seized, or attempted to seize about 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels in the region, according to the U.S. military. Additionally, the Pentagon is"actively looking" into whether Ariane Tabatabai, the chief of staff to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier, was a part of an influence operation orchestrated by Tehran over a period of years.

“We are actively looking into whether all law and policy was properly followed in granting my chief of staff top secret, special compartmented information” clearance, Maier said on Thursday during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. He could not say, when asked, whether she had undergone a polygraph test or had fully documented any past connections with foreign officials.

