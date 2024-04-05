Iran-backed Militia Groups Hold Secret Strategy Sessions with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Sources affiliated with Iran -backed militia groups in Iraq , Syria , Yemen , and Lebanon have been holding secret strategy sessions with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Lebanese Hezbollah 's underground lairs. The meetings began a few weeks ago and have featured appearances from high-ranking Iran ian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) officers. Representatives of Yemen 's Houthi insurgents also reportedly attended the sessions.

The hosts for the meetings were Lebanon's Hezbollah terrorists

