iPhone 15 issues: Overheating, flunks bend test and changes color

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are hot property — quite literally. shows the back glass of the iPhone 15 Pro Max shattering after being bent with bare hands. That clip, which has been viewed more than 7.7 million times, sees content creator Zack Nelson performing a “durability test” on the device.

“You’ve been watching me durability test smartphones for about 11 years now, and most phones do not break,” Nelson explains in the clip. “iPhones especially do not break, like ever.” However, the footage shows that the phone snapped “abnormally quick,” leaving Nelson “kinda stunned.”

Many theorized that it was the lighter titanium frame could be responsible for the snapping of the Pro. The footage shows that the phone snapped “abnormally quick,” leaving Nelson “kinda stunned.”Meanwhile, others have complained that the titanium frame causes their new phones to temporarily discolor if they’re used without a cover.Tech Radar, headtopics.com

Apple has admitted on record that “for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band.”

However, they say that wiping the device with a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth” will “restore the original look of the sleek gadget.”

Others have complained that the titanium frame causes their new phones to temporarily discolor if they’re used without a cover.Elsewhere, Apple has advised all owners of the new iPhone — regardless of whether or not they purchased Pro editions — to download the new software update, iOS 17.0.2.

"This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and fixes an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup," the company said in