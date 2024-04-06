iPhone 12 Joins the List of Qi2-Certified Phones

The list of Qi2 smartphones expanded ever so slightly this week, with the iPhone 12 joining the ranks of Qi2-certified phones thanks to a recent update. That means we can safely say that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones — including the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 — are officially Qi2-ready. The timing couldn’t be better, either, as Anker is currently offering 20 percent off its 6,600mAh MagGo Power Bank , bringing your total down to $55.

99 (about $14 off) at Amazon and Anker’s online storefront (the latter with code WSCPEW1AZM). We’ve long been fans of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible power banks, but previous models could only charge newer iPhones at the slower 7.5W speed. Anker says the 15W charging coils in the Qi2 version can take an iPhone 15 Pro from empty to 50 percent in just 45 minutes. It’ll also supply faster speeds on the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, but those are limited to 12

Iphone 12 Qi2-Certified Magsafe Anker Power Bank Fast Charging

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joins list of players with unlucky debutsFrom LeBron James in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers to Leo Messi with Argentina's senior team, stars don't always have the best luck with their debuts with a new team.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

UNC’s Armando Bacot Joins List of Players Frustrated by BettorsNorth Carolina star says he received 'probably over 100 DMs' from angry bettors after a win during the March Madness tournament.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Taylor Swift Officially Joins Forbes’ Billionaire List As One Of 14 Celebrity BillionairesI am a Colorado-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I covered education and local government in Fort Collins, Colorado. I am a graduate of Creighton University, where I got a BA in journalism, and Arizona State University, where I got an MA in investigative journalism. Send tips at mbohannonforbes.com and follow me on Twitter molboha.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

MudBlazor List Items: How To Create Killer Blazor List ViewsSee how you can use MudBlazor list items to make awesome GUIs! Properly leverage the MustList and MudListItem controls to get custom user interfaces!

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Anker’s speedy Qi2 MagSafe chargers have dropped to new all-time low pricesAnker’s Qi2 MagSafe chargers have fallen to new lows. Plus, the Google Pixel Tablet, Echo Buds, and Bose’s SoundLink Flex are on sale.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Apple quietly added Qi2 charging to the iPhone 12The iPhone 12 has received support for Qi2’s 15W fast charging. It arrived with no fanfare as part of the iOS 17.4 update.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »