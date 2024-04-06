Iowa Upsets UConn in Women's NCAA Tournament Semifinals

Despite giving up a double-digit lead, despite trailing by as many as seven points with four-plus minutes left, despite still missing five of the most significant players on the squad due to injury, thehad the ball with less than 10 seconds left and a chance to win the game in the national semifinals Friday night against Iowa .prevented the Huskies from even getting a shot off in what had been developing into an instant classic between two marquee programs.

Iowa went on to beat UConn, 71-69, to advance to the national championship game. Right after the call, you couldn't scroll for one second through X (formerly Twitter) and not see posts about it. Here are some reactions from across social media:

